Watch The Preview For The New ‘SEAL Team’ Episode ‘Danger Crossing’

The new episode of “SEAL Team” looks like it’s going to be lit.

The plot of the eighth episode of season three, according to CBS’ press center, is: “While Jason is sidelined with an injury, Ray takes over as Bravo 1 and leads the team on a mission to rescue a marine pilot who was shot down in enemy territory.” (REVIEW: ‘SEAL Team’ Explores Jason’s Future In Great Episode ‘The Ones You Can’t See’)

In the preview, we can see Sonny encouraging Jason to get the surgery, and we also see Bravo engaged in a brief firefight.

Give it a watch below. Fans will like it.

Well, it sure looks like Jason is going to go through with the surgery. As I said in my review, with Jason out of the fight for awhile, we’re likely going to see Ray in a leadership role.

That’s exactly what it looks like will happen in “Danger Crossing.”

I can’t wait to find out what happens with Bravo now that Jason is sidelined for the foreseeable future. We’ve seen the show do this before.

Clay was sidelined for a large chunk of the last season after getting hit by an explosion, and his storyline was still fascinating.

Now, it looks like we might see Jason on a similar track.

Tune in Wednesday night on CBS. This season has been epic, and I don’t expect that to stop anytime soon.