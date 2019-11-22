Cole Hauser Says Fans Love Rip On ‘Yellowstone’ For His ‘Loyalty’ And For Being A ‘Throwback Man’

Cole Hauser is very aware of why people love his character on “Yellowstone.”

Hauser plays John Dutton’s right hand man Rip in the Paramount Network hit, and he’s without a doubt one of the most popular characters on the show. It’s not a mystery why. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone‘ Season 2 Finale ‘Sins Of The Father’ Ends With Death And Hope For The Future)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone) on Nov 8, 2019 at 2:34pm PST

Hauser told CinemaBlend the following in part about why people are drawn to Rip’s character:

One is his loyalty. Another is his love for Beth. Also, his love for John and his family. The quality of someone who puts himself in a dangerous place, you know, for others. He’s kind of a throwback man that doesn’t really truly exist, at least not very often in modern times.

Hauser is obviously 100% correct on this one. His comments couldn’t be more accurate if he tried. Guys like Rip don’t really exist on TV or in reality these days.

John Dutton saved him from a horrible situation, and he provides absolute loyalty in return. As we saw at the end of season two, the head of the Dutton clan takes him in as his own flesh and blood. (RELATED: Filming On Season 3 Of ‘Yellowstone‘ Has Officially Finished)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone) on Sep 5, 2019 at 2:59pm PDT

The audience likes the fact we have a character who will throw a punch for those close to him, and he won’t hesitate.

Rip is the fixer John Dutton leans on when nobody else can get the job done. Even when it’s not Rip’s problem, he’ll still fix the situation.

Let’s not forget he helped Jamie stage Sarah’s death after the Dutton son murdered her. Again, he’s got the kind of loyalty that is from a different era.

Season three of the hit show arrives in 2020, and I can’t wait. I need Rip, Jamie, Kayce, John and the rest of the clan back on screen.

Keep checking back for more “Yellowstone” updates when we have them. It’s going to be a great season.