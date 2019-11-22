DeAndre Hopkins Makes Incredible Toe-Drag Catch Against The Colts

Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins made an absurd catch Thursday night during a win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Hopkins ran a route to the sideline when the ball came flying his way. The NFL superstar put on an absolutely unreal display of athleticism.

He caught the ball right at the sideline and toe-dragged both of his feet inbounds to make sure it would count as a completion.

Watch the incredible play below. It’s absolutely mind-boggling.

What an incredibly impressive catch from Hopkins. The amount of body control you need in order to pull that off can’t be overstated.

That video right there is why Hopkins is one of the greatest receivers to ever play football. It really has nothing to do with the catch at all — it’s the fact he knew he had to get his feet down, and proceeded to have enough body control to drag both of them.

It’s impressive as all hell.

Major props to Hopkins for giving us what will almost certainly be the best catch of the week. There’s a reason why he’s one of the best to ever do it and the video above is perfect proof.