Elizabeth Warren Denied Sending Her Kids To Private School, Despite Sending Son To Elite Private School

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren denied sending her children to private schools, despite the fact that she sent her son to an elite private school.

When school choice activists confronted her after a campaign rally Thursday, Warren said her children didn’t go to private schools.

“We are going to have the same choice that you had for your kids, because I read that your children went to private schools,” one activist told Warren. “No, my children went to public schools,” the Massachusetts senator replied.

WATCH:

Holy shit. I have Warren on video lying about where she sent her kids to school. Sarah Carpenter: “I read that your children went to private schools” Warren: “No my children went to public schools” pic.twitter.com/PEHr3jNvjx — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) November 22, 2019

But publicly available records show Warren, who has pledged to crack down on school choice if elected, chose to send her son Alexander to Kirby Hall, an elite private school in the Austin area, as the Daily Caller News Foundation previously reported. Kirby Hall’s 1987 yearbook lists Alexander Warren among the school’s fifth-graders.

Alexander, like most fifth-graders that year, turned 11 in 1987, public records accessed through the research service LexisNexis show. That coincided with Warren’s final year teaching at the University of Texas at Austin, which is located a short drive from the elite private school.

Warren’s campaign told the Washington Free Beacon on Friday that despite the senator’s denial, she did in fact send her son to private school. (RELATED: Every Democratic 2020 Frontrunner Supports Bill Forcing Male Athletes Into Girls’ Sports)

“Elizabeth’s daughter went to public school. Her son went to public school until 5th grade,” Kristen Orthman, communications director for the Warren campaign, told the Free Beacon.

The group of parent activists interrupted a Warren campaign rally in Atlanta on Thursday with chants of “Our children, our choice!” and “We want to be heard!”

WATCH:

A group wearing “powerful parent network” shirts, a group who opposes Warren’s stance on charter schools started chanting “our children our choice” and “we want to be heard!” during the start of Warren’s speech. pic.twitter.com/IOrysOTDgb — Ryan Brooks (@ByRyanBrooks) November 21, 2019

