Floyd Mayweather Says He’ll Fight Again In 2020

Floyd Mayweather is apparently coming out of retirement.

The legendary boxer posted on Instagram late Thursday night that he was "coming out of retirement in 2020."

He hasn't fought in a legitimate boxing match since his win over Conor McGregor in August 2017.

View this post on Instagram Coming out of retirement in 2020 A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on Nov 21, 2019 at 7:54pm PST

I'm not a boxing expert at all, and I have no idea who Floyd might want to fight in his return. Don't have a clue at all.

However, I will say this: people would be juiced for a McGregor rematch. That’s actually the only fight that I think could really move the needle other than fighting Manny Pacquiao.

Outside of Pacquiao and McGregor, I’m not sure who people would want to see.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on Oct 22, 2019 at 7:25am PDT

He also posted Thursday night that he’s working with Dana White to “bring the world another spectacular event in 2020.”

That only makes me think even more that it’s got to be McGregor or possibly Khabib Nurmagomedov. I can’t think of any other UFC stars that’d get in the ring with Mayweather.

You can also bet like hell people are going to tune in for whoever Floyd actually fights next. The man hasn’t fought in more than two years. You can bet every dollar you have it’s going to send shockwaves through the sport if he actually straps the gloves back on.

Keep checking back for more updates when we have them.