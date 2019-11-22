Watch Janelle Monáe In The Trailer For The Upcoming Horror Movie ‘Antebellum’

Janelle Monáe’s upcoming movie “Antebellum” looks terrifying.

The plot of the movie, according to the YouTube description, is: “Successful author Veronica Henley (Janelle Monáe) finds herself trapped in a horrifying reality and must uncover the mind-bending mystery before it’s too late.” (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

The trailer is kind of hard to understand, but it seems to show a couple people transported from modern day back to the Civil War era. There’s also a little kid spliced in, and she appears stuck in both zones. Again, it’s kind of hard to tell for sure.

What I can tell you for sure is that it’s terrifying as all hell. Give it a watch below.

This looks absolutely awesome. As I always say, horror might not be my usual genre, but I do love a good horror flick when it hits the spot.

A horror film that really flips fans upside down is something I’ll watch every single time. Judging from the trailer, I think “Antebellum” is going to be incredible.

It’s brought to us by the same people behind “Get Out.” If that doesn’t have you interested, then I don’t know what will.

You can catch “Antebellum” in theaters April 24, 2020. This horror film looks like it might be a must-watch, and I’m here for it.