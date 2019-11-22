‘Jumanji: The Next Level’ Expected To Make More Than $40 Million During Its Debut Weekend

“Jumanji: The Next Level” is expected to make bank at the box office when it opens December 13.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film is expected to make more than $40 million during its debut weekend in early December. (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

That’d be slightly more than the $36 million debut weekend “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” made when it was released back in 2017.

Do you hear that sound off in the distance? That’s the sound of money falling down from the sky onto the heads of Sony executives.

That’s music to their ears. Making more than $40 million in an opening weekend is a huge number.

It’s not hard to see why “Jumanji: The Next Level” is expected to generate a ton of cash. The cast is absolutely loaded.

It features Kevin Hart, The Rock, and Jack Black. If that’s not an all-star lineup, then I don’t know what ever would be.

I saw the first one with my family a couple years back during Christmas, and I loved it. I’m hoping this one meets my lofty expectations.

Check it out in theaters December 13! It should be a fun one.