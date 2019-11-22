Kristen Bell Admits There Were ‘No Sparks’ When She First Met Dax Shepard

Kristen Bell admits there were “no sparks whatsoever” when she first met the man she would later marry, actor Dax Shepard.

“I had just gotten out of a long term relationship,” the 39-year-old actress shared with E! News in a piece published Friday. “The only thing that I remember is that he [Shepard] talked so much. I was like, ‘This guy can talk!'” (RELATED: Kristen Bell Performs ‘Frozen’ Songs For Irma Victims)

“I didn’t know who he was,” she added. “I was like, ‘Maybe that’s one of the guys from Jackass or something?'”(RELATED: Keira Knightley Says ‘Women’s Stories Are Suddenly Viewed As Important’)

Bell continued while sharing that her husband’s recollection of that first moment was quite different.

“He remembers, ‘You were telling a really intense story about a deal you had gotten at Target,'” the “Frozen” star joked. “And I was like, ‘That sounds like it was on brand.’ And then we left. There were no sparks whatsoever.”

However, given the fact that the two would later wed, fate would have it that they would bump into each other two weeks later at a Red Wings Hockey Game and the “Bless This Mess” star took a chance and got her number from a friend.

“I get a text that says, ‘Hi, my name is Dax. I violated your privacy and got your number from Shauna. How do you feel about that,'” Bell explained. “And I was like, ‘Excuse me? You sound stimulating.”

And clearly it worked out, now married for six years and with two daughters they have become everyone’s favorite Hollywood couples.

“He’s so bold and that was my kind of person,” “The Good Place” star went on. “I was like, ‘OK, starting it off with a really good joke that makes me feel, like, butterflies.”

“I feel in love with him way before he fell in love with me,” she added.