Mitt Romney Complains About ‘Unicorn Poop’ During White House Vaping Roundtable

Christian Datoc Audience Development Manager

Republican Utah Sen. Mitt Romney spent Friday afternoon attending a youth vaping discussion at the White House during which he complained about vaping companies marketing a flavor called “unicorn poop” to children.

US Senator Mitt Romney, Republican of Utah, attends a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing about Turkey's actions in Syria on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, October 22, 2019. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)

According to the White House press pool, Romney reminded attendants that “Utah is a Mormon state and half the kids in high school are vaping,” and that “most adults are not using flavors.”

Though the pro-vaping advocates claimed that “yes” adults do purchase flavored vaping oils, Romney continued to argue that vaping companies sell flavors — including one named “unicorn poop” — to market tobacco products to children.

President Donald Trump signaled earlier in the week that he might reconsider his ban on flavored vaping products, yet he stated he planned to place a 21-year age-limit on vaping products. (RELATED: President Trump’s Vaping Ban, Explained)

“They could be selling something on a street corner, that could be horrible,” Trump reportedly argued. “They are going to have a flavor that is poison.”

The event was attended by several pro-vaping advocates, including American Vaping Association President Gregory Conley and NJOY CEO Ryan Nivakoff.