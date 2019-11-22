NBC News Legal Analyst: John Bolton Needs To ‘Woman Up’ And Testify In Impeachment Hearing

NBC News legal analyst Glenn Kirschner said Friday that President Donald Trump’s former National Security Adviser John Bolton needs to “woman up” and testify in a public impeachment hearing.

“I think it’s pretty sad the way John Bolton is going about sort of putting these things in the public square,” Kirschner stated, referencing Bolton’s cryptic, Friday morning tweet. “I mean, plus one point for Bolton for telling Dr. Fiona Hill, go report this to the NSC lawyers because I’m not going to be part of the Sondland-Mulvaney drug deal, that is the illegal bribery scheme that was headed up by Donald Trump. So, plus one point there.” (RELATED: Stephanie Ruhle Scolds Guest For Saying ‘Grow A Pair’)

“Now, minus two points for, one, not walking down yourself – we don’t know if he did it – not walking down yourself and reporting it to the NSC lawyers,” he continued. “But even worse than that, for him to kind of throw out these teasers, rather than, I’d like to use the term ‘manning up,’ but I think after we’ve seen Dr. Hill and Marie Yovanovitch, I think the more appropriate word is woman up, and get in front of Congress, get in front of the American people and testify.”

On Thursday, Fiona Hill, the former Senior Director for European and Russian Affairs on Trump’s National Security Counsel, testified that Bolton instructed her to report a meeting the two of them held with U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland.