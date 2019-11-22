Nick Carter Granted 1-Year Restraining Order Against His Brother Aaron Carter

Musician Nick Carter was granted a one-year restraining order against his brother Aaron Carter.

The restraining order was granted by a Las Vegas court on Wednesday, according to a report published by Entertainment Tonight.

Aaron did not attend the court hearing and was ordered to stay away from Nick and his family until November of 2020, documents obtained by ET said. The restraining order includes Nick’s wife, children and Nick’s in-laws.

Nick filed for a restraining order after Aaron allegedly expressed thoughts about killing Nick’s wife and unborn child.

The decision comes on the heels of Aaron’s sister Angel being granted a restraining order against the “I Want Candy” singer. Angel was granted a domestic violence restraining order which provides her protection from Aaron for a year.

Aaron previously claimed Angel lied in court to take away his firearms. (RELATED: Nick Carter Files For Restraining Order Against Aaron Carter, Cites ‘Alarming Behavior’)

“I am devastated by what happened in court today,” Aaron wrote on his Instagram Story at the time. “My sister lied over and over in an effort to take away my 2nd Amendment rights and she did it on behalf of my brother [Nick] to silence me talking about how he raped and sexually assaulted multiple women. I will abide by the judge’s order, but I will not stop speaking on behalf of victims such as Melissa Schuman. I am saddened by my family and what they have done to me. Your lives have broken my heart.”