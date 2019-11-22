Nikki Haley Promoted As 2024 GOP ‘Frontrunner’ By Dallas County Republican Party

Dallas Republicans were touting on Thursday former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley as “the early frontrunner for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.”

The Dallas County Republican Party notes in their “Road to 2024” fundraising invitation that Haley will be speaking on Dec. 2 while the group promotes the former South Carolina governor’s book and reminds prospective attendees of Haley’s current prominence, Politico reported.

“After the release of her book, With All Due Respect, Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley is being called the early frontrunner for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination,” an email obtained by Politico states. “Join Dallas County Republican Party and Park Cities Republican Women in welcoming Nikki Haley to Dallas on December 2.”(RELATED: Nikki Haley Goes After The Deep State At AEI Event In DC)