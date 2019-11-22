REPORT: ‘National Treasure 3’ Is Being Developed With Nicolas Cage

There is reportedly another “National Treasure” film with Nicolas Cage in the works.

A third movie in the series is currently being developed, according to We Got This Covered. Plot details aren’t known, and it’s also not known whether it’ll go to theaters or appear on Disney+ immediately.

The last “National Treasure” came out in 2007, and there’s long been whispers of a third ever since. It now looks like it might actually happen. (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

I can’t tell you how pumped I’d be for a new “National Treasure” movie. The first two were awesome. I remember when I got the first one on DVD.

I watched Cage as Benjamin Franklin Gates on repeat for hours. I just kept playing the movie over and over again.

Little David Hookstead thought it was the coolest damn thing since “Indiana Jones.” It pretty much was a less violent and more modern version of the Harrison Ford saga.

Nicolas Cage stealing the Declaration of Independence is such a classic storyline that you’re pretty much anti-American if you hate it.

The dialogue in these movies is awesome and horrible at the same time. It’s exactly what we love, and it’s why both movies are classic.

Even now as an aging old man, I can still watch the first two “National Treasure” films on repeat.

Let’s hope this all works out and we get another film with Cage as Gates searching for treasure and protecting America.

That’s the kind of content I live for.