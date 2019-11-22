Shania Twain Calls Out Country Music Radio Stations For Not Playing Women’s Songs

Country music star Shania Twain had a lot to say to radio stations who don’t play women’s music.

Twain, 54, talked about how she wants that to change moving forward, according to an interview published Thursday by USA Today.

“There’s a lot of good female talent out there, and they’ve been more vocal about the resistance at radio to include them more equally in airplay,” Twain said.

“I’m hoping that does start to make a change because there are many female artists with strong songs that belong in the Top 40 on country radio that are just not there,” she added.

She further explained that she thinks radio has become "very ageist as well."

“I don’t hear Reba on the radio anymore,” she said. “I don’t hear Patty Loveless on the radio anymore. I don’t hear Shania Twain on the radio anymore in country! So that’s got to change, too.”

“Thankfully with technology, we do have other outlets of getting our music out there and radio isn’t the end all be all of somebody’s success today,” she continued. “But it’s very frustrating and it’s a disservice not only to the artist, but to the public, that they can’t turn on the radio and hear all the best music that’s being made right now.”

Twain isn’t the only one pushing for women’s rights in the music industry.

Musician Jennifer Nettles walked the CMA red carpet last week wearing a cape with phrases like “Play our f**kin records. Please & Thank You” and “Equal Play.”