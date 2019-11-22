Tesla Markets Indestructible Window, The Demonstration Goes Wrong

Tesla Markets founder Elon Musk attempted to prove how indestructible his new car is, but failed miserably.

Musk claimed the car window could survive a 9 mm handgun, according to CNBC. However, the window could not survive a metal ball, which shattered the window in hilarious fashion. (RELATED: Here’s How Elon Musk Landed Himself And Tesla In The Fed’s Doghouse)

WATCH: Tesla staffer tests out new pickup truck’s “armored glass” windows –– and breaks them. After the botched demo, Elon Musk jokes: “There’s room for improvement.” https://t.co/3ZyKNJdCEp pic.twitter.com/z6qKfH0yGH — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 22, 2019

Either Musk or his chief designer Franz Von Holzhausen could be heard shouting profanities after Von Holzhausen’s demonstration went terribly wrong. Musk then joked that his much-hyped design has some “room for improvement.” (RELATED: Is Tesla On Its Way To Crashing And Burning? Electric Car Company Posts Huge Losses In 2019)

Yikes!

This embarrassing for Musk, who has experienced some ups and downs in recent years. Nevertheless, it appears Musk took the incident in stride, which was good to see. At least the video provided some good laughs for us all on this pre-Thanksgiving week Friday.