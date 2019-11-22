‘Total Whack Job’: Trump Trashes George Conway On Fox & Friends

President Donald Trump ripped in to George Conway on Friday morning, telling Fox & Friends that his counselor’s husband is a “total whackjob.”

Trump’s attacks on George Conway came after Fox & Friends host Ainsley Earhardt asked the president about Conway’s speculation that Trump may be preparing to replace Vice President Mike Pence with former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley on the 2020 presidential ticket. (RELATED: Is Elizabeth Warren Too Conservative For Democrats?)

“First of all, Kellyanne is great, but she’s married to a total whack job,” Trump said. “She must have done some number on him, Ainsely. I don’t know what Kellyanne did to that guy.”

Trump then put to bed speculation that he was preparing to jettison Pence in 2020. Haley has denied rumors that she’s interested in the vice presidency. (RELATED: ‘Puppets Of The Democratic Party’: Devin Nunes Criticizes Media’s Impeachment Coverage)

“Mike Pence is a great vice president,” Trump said. “He’s our man, 100%.”

WATCH:

Conway attacked Haley over the weekend, calling her “disgusting, trashy, and pathetic.” Conway’s attacks on Haley and Republican New York Rep. Elise Stefanik were criticized by Stefanik as misogynistic.