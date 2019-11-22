Warren’s Only Backer From The Squad, Ayanna Pressley, Becomes Her Campaign Co-Chair

2020 presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren on Friday selected Democratic Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley to serve as one of her campaign co-chairs.

The fourth member of the group of freshman Democrats known as “the squad” endorsed Warren in early November, breaking with the rest of her team after they endorsed Bernie Sanders for president. Warren announced on social media Friday that Pressley would be one of her campaign co-chairs.

“You’ve all heard about the senator’s plans but here’s the thing: The plans are about power, who has it, who refuses to let it go, and who deserves more of it. For Elizabeth and for me power belongs in the hands of the people,” Pressley said in a video released on Twitter. “That’s why she’s fighting for fundamental change that restores power to those who’ve been left behind, and centers those who’ve never had access to it in the first place.”

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar and Democratic Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib endorsed Sanders in October. This comes after news broke during the fourth debate that Ocasio-Cortez would be endorsing Sanders. (RELATED: Ocasio-Cortez, Omar And Tlaib To Endorse Bernie Sanders For President)

Ocasio-Cortez was the first member of “the squad” to reportedly throw her support for Sanders, as Omar and Tlaib also plan on endorsing the 2020 candidate.

Ocasio-Cortez made news in early October, saying she is “over” trying to impeach President Donald Trump, adding it should have been done a long time ago. (RELATED: Ocasio-Cortez Thinks Democrats’ Trump-Impeachment Talk Is ‘Boring,’ Says She’s ‘Over It’)

“I think the whole thing is boring,” Ocasio-Cortez said at a Queens Library event. “He should have been impeached a long time ago. I’m over it. And so that’s how I feel about it because we’ve got work to do,” The Washington Examiner reported.

Tlaib copied her viral video from earlier this year where she called President Donald Trump a “motherf****r” at an impeachment protest in late September outside the United States Capitol.

At the protest, Tlaib said to the crowd, “We are ready to impeach,” before the crowd erupted repeating her past comments about Trump, “the mother f***er!,” (RELATED: Rashida Tlaib Leads Crowd In Profanity-Laced Impeachment Chant)

Omar has continued to join her freshman Democratic colleagues, consistently calling for Trump’s impeachment.

“A lot of people think we take joy in impeaching this president because we don’t like him,” Omar said in early October. “But we take joy in making sure that when we say we’re going to protect the rule of law, that the American people know that we are serious about that.”

