Detroit Lions Quarterback Matthew Stafford Won’t Play Against The Redskins

The Detroit Lions will be without star quarterback Matthew Stafford on Sunday against the Redskins.

According to Field Yates, the Lions franchise quarterback has already been ruled out as he battles fractured bones in his back.

Players already ruled out for Sunday include: Lions QB Matthew Stafford, Falcons RB Devonta Freeman & TE Austin Hooper, Browns TE David Njoku and DE Olivier Vernon, Giants TE Evan Engram and Cowboys LB Leighton Vander Esch. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 22, 2019

Well, it’s that time of the day! Go ahead and hit the clip from “The Office” as we always do whenever Stafford is out!

Are the Lions actually going to lose to the Redskins? The Redskins are atrocious, but I’m still not confident we can beat them without Stafford.

To be fair, Jeff Driskel looked okay against the Cowboys but we didn’t win. All that matters is winning. If we don’t win, then it’s a bad day.

Without Stafford, I’m not confident we can beat anybody with a pulse.

Luckily for us, the Redskins are atrocious. They might be the worst team in the NFL. That means the Lions might actually have shot of winning tomorrow no matter who plays quarterback.

Let’s just hope Stafford is back to prime form next season because the Lions will be awful for as long as their franchise quarterback is off of the field.