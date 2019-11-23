Harvard-Yale Football Game Delayed Because Of Climate Protests On The Field

The Harvard-Yale football game was disrupted by climate protests on Saturday.

According to multiple reports, climate protesters stormed the field during halftime for some bizarre reason, and the second half of the game was delayed. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can see photos and a video of the embarrassing stunt below.

pic.twitter.com/5euJJySCIw — UConn Has A Football Team (@UConnHasAFBTeam) November 23, 2019

The Harvard-Yale game was delayed by students protesting climate change. pic.twitter.com/IDlLNF2W3G — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 23, 2019

At halftime of Harvard-Yale a sit in protesting climate issues has broken out on the field, at least delaying the second half and the way the protest is growing I would be shocked if the game continues. pic.twitter.com/2BWCU2fLuI — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) November 23, 2019

I’m very pro-free speech, protesting and freedom. I love all of those things. Protesting is as American as it gets.

Remember when we didn’t like the Nazis so we protested by invading Normandy? Exactly. There’s nothing wrong with a little protesting action from time to time.

Having said that, if you protest during a major college football game you deserve to be in prison. I hate to say it.

I absolutely hate to say it, but it’s true! College football is also a symbol of freedom, and we only get a limited number of Saturdays.

If you choose to disrupt a major college football game and ruin a Saturday for the fans, then you should be sent to Alcatraz.

You think the people at the Harvard-Yale game give a damn about this protest? The answer is obvious and it’s no.

Sure, maybe some of the elitist academics might, but those aren’t the people slamming beers from sunrise to sundown on a Saturday.

I don’t care what it takes to get those people off of the field. Send in the police, send in the 82nd Airborne or send in the damn Navy SEALs.

We will not allow petulant protesters to ruin our football. We just won’t. The soul of this nation is at stake, and it must be defended at all costs.

Now, get those clowns off the field and don’t ever allow climate protests near a football game ever again.