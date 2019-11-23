Editorial

Mason Rudolph Fined $50,000 For Brawl With Myles Garrett

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns

(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief

The NFL has handed down a gigantic fine to Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph.

Rudolph was smoked in his head by his own helmet by Myles Garrett in a loss to the Browns, and we all know what happened next. All hell broke loose, Garrett hit Rudolph in the head, got suspended indefinitely and now the NFL has punished the Steelers passer. (RELATED: Max Kellerman Blames Mason Rudolph For Fight With Myles Garrett)

According to Ian Rapoport on Saturday, Rudolph has been slapped with a fine of $50,000 for his role during the massive brawl.

This is absurdly stupid on the part of the NFL. What the hell did Rudolph do wrong? Is defending yourself now against the NFL’s rules?

Let’s also not forget that Garrett accused Rudolph of using a racial slur without providing any kind of proof at all!

The Steelers quarterback is 100% the victim here in all facets of the situation.

The NFL should be embarrassed by this fine. Roger Goodell and everybody else involved should be absolutely embarrassed.

What a pathetic situation. If you’re going to fine a player $50,000, you better have a damn good reason to do so.

Mason Rudolph was defending himself against Garrett, and now he’ll lose more money than a lot of people make in a year.

Absolutely pathetic move by the NFL.