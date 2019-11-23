Mason Rudolph Fined $50,000 For Brawl With Myles Garrett

The NFL has handed down a gigantic fine to Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph.

Rudolph was smoked in his head by his own helmet by Myles Garrett in a loss to the Browns, and we all know what happened next. All hell broke loose, Garrett hit Rudolph in the head, got suspended indefinitely and now the NFL has punished the Steelers passer. (RELATED: Max Kellerman Blames Mason Rudolph For Fight With Myles Garrett)

Here’s the full play. Myles Garrett hit Rudolph with his own helmet. Maurkice Pouncey (#53) threw punches and a kick. pic.twitter.com/kzJDd4Hj53 — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) November 15, 2019

According to Ian Rapoport on Saturday, Rudolph has been slapped with a fine of $50,000 for his role during the massive brawl.

#Steelers QB Mason Rudolph has been fined $50,000 for his role in the #Browns–#Steelers fight last Thursday, source said. Other players will be and have been fined, including those who left the bench area. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 23, 2019

This is absurdly stupid on the part of the NFL. What the hell did Rudolph do wrong? Is defending yourself now against the NFL’s rules?

Let’s also not forget that Garrett accused Rudolph of using a racial slur without providing any kind of proof at all!

The Steelers quarterback is 100% the victim here in all facets of the situation.

Mason Rudolph’s attorney, Timothy M. Younger, now has responded to Myles Garrett’s accusations: pic.twitter.com/aQj5FxW2cq — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 21, 2019

The NFL should be embarrassed by this fine. Roger Goodell and everybody else involved should be absolutely embarrassed.

What a pathetic situation. If you’re going to fine a player $50,000, you better have a damn good reason to do so.

Mason Rudolph was defending himself against Garrett, and now he’ll lose more money than a lot of people make in a year.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said the league looked into Myles Garrett’s allegations that Mason Rudolph used a racial slur last Thursday night before the brawl “and found no such evidence.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 21, 2019

Absolutely pathetic move by the NFL.