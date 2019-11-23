Report: Trump, Navy Clash Over Gallagher’s Status As A SEAL

President Donald Trump is reportedly facing massive pushback from the United States Navy over his demand that Chief Petty Officer Edward Gallagher remain a member of the elite SEAL unit.

The New York Times reported Saturday that Navy Secretary Richard V. Spencer and Rear Adm. Collin Green, who heads the SEALs, have threatened to resign if Trump continues to insist Gallagher stays a SEAL. But Spencer refuted that claim on Saturday while attending a security conference in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

“Contrary to popular belief, I am still here,” he told participants. “I did not threaten to resign. But let us just say we are here to talk about external threats, and Eddie Gallagher is not one of them.” (RELATED: Trial Delayed Over Spying On SEAL Eddie Gallagher’s Defense Team)

Even though Trump tweeted his desire that the Navy not take away Gallagher’s trident pin, the symbol of his unit identity, the Navy is apparently determined to strip the senior non-commissioned officer of his SEAL membership.

The president tweeted Thursday that “The Navy will NOT be taking away Warfighter and Navy Seal Eddie Gallagher’s Trident Pin. This case was handled very badly from the beginning. Get back to business!”

