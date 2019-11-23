Rudy Giuliani Snaps At Fox News’ Ed Henry: ‘I’m Embarrassing You’

President Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani snapped at Fox News host Ed Henry during an interview Saturday, accusing Henry of covering up news about Joe Biden and Ukraine.

“Are you afraid, Mr. Mayor that you could be indicted?” Henry asked.

“Oh, wow, how long have you known me, Ed?” Giuliani said, adding, “Do you think I’m afraid? Do you think I get afraid? I did the right thing. I represented my client in a very, very effective way. I was so effective that I’ve discovered a pattern of corruption that the Washington press has been covering up for three or four years.”

“You should have jumped all over this in 2015 when this awful conflict was mentioned and it was hidden and suppressed by the Washington press,” he continued. “But you know that the reality is, I’m embarrassing you because you didn’t do your job and I’m also going to bring out a pay for play scheme in the Obama administration that will be devastating to the Democrat Party.”

Then, Giuliani warned that if the Mafia couldn’t kill him, the media wouldn’t either.

“I expected the moment I heard Biden’s name, I told my colleagues they’re going to try to kill me,” he said. “Because they’re going to kill the messenger. But damn it, the mafia couldn’t kill me, your colleagues are not going to kill me.”

The former New York City mayor has taken center stage in the House Democrats’ ongoing impeachment inquiry. (RELATED: Rudy Giuliani Butt Dials NBC Reporter, Leaves Voicemail Lamenting About Money)

Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch accused Giuliani of pushing a smear campaign against her this week, telling Congress Friday, “Giuliani and the corrupt foreign prosecutor, had plans to quote, ‘do things to me’.”

Trump has defended Giuliani, telling Fox News Friday that his lawyer is a “great crime fighter.”