Alabama Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa Doesn’t Have Loss-Of-Value Insurance Policy

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is reportedly going to lose millions of dollars in the upcoming NFL draft.

The Crimson Tide star dislocated his hip against Mississippi State, and is done for the year. He’s not just done for the year, but he’s probably going to drop heavily in the NFL draft. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Darren Rovell, Tua doesn’t have a loss-of-value insurance policy, which would have picked up the difference in his draft money if he fell due to injury.

That means Tua is just out the cash he would have made as a top pick because he’s almost certainly going to fall out of the top five.

I don’t want to kick somebody while they’re down, but how the hell doesn’t Tua have a loss-of-value policy? This is just day one stuff for star players.

The same report claimed he has insurance in case he can’t ever play again, but that’s just not good enough for a player of his caliber.

If you’re going to be a top pick in the NFL draft, then you just have to have a loss-of-value policy. It’s that simple.

This is a really bad mistake on the part of Tua and the people around him, and it’s going to cost him a ton of money.

Other elite athletes should use this as a cautionary tale of what can happen when you don’t take out the proper insurance policies.