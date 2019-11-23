HIGHLIGHTS: Wisconsin Beats Purdue, Will Play Minnesota For The Big 10 West Title

The Wisconsin Badgers defeated Purdue 45-24 Saturday night, and now we will play for the Big 10 West title against Minnesota.

RAPID REACTION: Wisconsin blows out Purdue. Now, it’s all about beating @GopherFootball and winning the Big 10 West. See you soon, Minnesota and all the sad people who live there! P.S.: not a great hair day for me. It happens. Have to get better next time. pic.twitter.com/2694WPql5r — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 23, 2019

I’ll be the first one to admit today that the Badgers didn’t play well at all. As I said in the video above, we turned the ball over nonstop today. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Did we have some nice plays? Yes. We had some great moments on offense. Aron Cruickshank ripped off a great run, but we have to stop turning the damn ball over.

Aron Cruickshank with a 27 yard TD run for the #Badgers pic.twitter.com/L0XWFUGTma — I’M SEEING GHOSTS (@FTBeard11) November 23, 2019

Am I happy we got the win today? Sure. I’m always happy with a win. I’m not going to complain, but I’m also not ever satisfied.

Wisconsin simply can’t be handing the ball to the other team. We can’t do it!

That Purdue lead didn’t last long @BadgerFootball retakes the lead thanks to this Jack Dunn TD! pic.twitter.com/FpVIgdRoR5 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 23, 2019

Now, we sit here and we prepare to play Minnesota for the Big 10 title. I’m juiced, but I’m going to withhold thoughts until later in the week once I can actually sit down and game plan.

All I know is that we’re far from being finished.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Nov 23, 2019 at 1:51pm PST

Minnesota wanted a piece of us, and they’re about to get it. Again, be careful what you wish for because it might not end like you think!

If we can cut out the turnovers, then we’re going to destroy Minnesota.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Nov 23, 2019 at 1:48pm PST

Thanks for playing, Purdue! It was fun to get some extra reps in. Now, it’s onward to Minnesota!