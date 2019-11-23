Editorial

HIGHLIGHTS: Wisconsin Beats Purdue, Will Play Minnesota For The Big 10 West Title

Wisconsin, Purdue Recap (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video, Reuters Compilation)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief

The Wisconsin Badgers defeated Purdue 45-24 Saturday night, and now we will play for the Big 10 West title against Minnesota.

I’ll be the first one to admit today that the Badgers didn’t play well at all. As I said in the video above, we turned the ball over nonstop today. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Did we have some nice plays? Yes. We had some great moments on offense. Aron Cruickshank ripped off a great run, but we have to stop turning the damn ball over.

Am I happy we got the win today? Sure. I’m always happy with a win. I’m not going to complain, but I’m also not ever satisfied.

Wisconsin simply can’t be handing the ball to the other team. We can’t do it!

Now, we sit here and we prepare to play Minnesota for the Big 10 title. I’m juiced, but I’m going to withhold thoughts until later in the week once I can actually sit down and game plan.

All I know is that we’re far from being finished.

 

Minnesota wanted a piece of us, and they’re about to get it. Again, be careful what you wish for because it might not end like you think!

If we can cut out the turnovers, then we’re going to destroy Minnesota.

 

Thanks for playing, Purdue! It was fun to get some extra reps in. Now, it’s onward to Minnesota!