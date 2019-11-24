Deontay Wilder Knocks Out Luis Ortiz In Epic Fashion

Deontay Wilder defeated Luis Ortiz on Saturday night in epic fashion.

Wilder landed a punch in the seventh round that end the fight on the spot for his heavyweight title. Of all the punches we’ve seen get thrown in boxing matches lately, this one from Wilder might be the best. (SLIDESHOW: These UFC Women Really Hate Wearing Clothes)

Ortiz was done the moment the boxing star connected. Watch a couple different angles of the punch below. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Greatest Ronda Rousey Photos On The Internet)

I wonder if Wilder will do this to Tyson Fury. #DeontayWilder pic.twitter.com/WzNmLPtS5h — Jeremy Vine (@theJeremyVine) November 24, 2019

DEONTAY WILDER. ONE SHOT KO!! pic.twitter.com/EYBPHgMGcL — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) November 24, 2019

My friends, that’s about as good as it gets when it comes to knockout punches. Wilder just ended the fight right on the spot with one punch. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Sexiest Paige VanZant Photos On The Internet)

Imagine the kind of power you have to have in order to throw a shot like that and just flip the lights off for somebody.

It’s a great example of what kind of strength Wilder has in the boxing game.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deontay Wilder (@bronzebomber) on Nov 23, 2019 at 10:39pm PST

Props to Wilder for winning the fight in a fashion that won’t be forgotten anytime soon. There’s lots of great punches throughout the history of boxing, but there aren’t many that can match that one.