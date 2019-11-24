The Detroit Lions Should Cancel The Season If The Redskins Beat Them

The Detroit Lions should throw the towel in on the season if the Washington Redskins win today.

The Redskins are arguably the worst team in all of pro football. I recognize they beat the Dolphins, but they still might be the worst overall team. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Washington has no upside at all, and now they’ll play the 3-6-1 Lions. Matthew Stafford won’t take the field, but I still fully expect a win.

In fact, if we don’t win, then we should just end the season on the spot. If we can’t beat the Redskins, then we’re simply wasting everybody’s time.

Jeff Driskel is commanding the offense. Again, I don’t care who is out there playing quarterback for this game. I could probably throw passes against the defense the Redskins put on the field.

We might not have a chance against a good team without Stafford, but the Redskins aren’t good. In fact, they’re atrocious.

That means we have to win.

This season might be a lost one for us, but we can still have some pride. That means beating the worst team in the NFL.

If we can’t do that, then just forfeit the rest of the season out of shame.

Don’t break my heart, Detroit. Please win this damn game.