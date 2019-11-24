HIGHLIGHTS: Washington Redskins Beat The Detroit Lions 19-16

The Detroit Lions suffered an embarrassing 19-16 loss to the Washington Redskins on Sunday.
As I told you all coming into the game, this was a must-win game. There was no margin for error and we simply couldn’t accept a loss. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
Well, my friends, that clearly didn’t go like I thought it would.
The pathetic part for the Lions is that Dwayne Haskins and the Redskins played just as bad as I thought they would.
They were atrocious in all facets of the game, and we still found a way to lose. Think about how bad that is.
The Redskins damn near tried to let us win, and we still couldn’t get the job done. If that’s not a reason to be embarrassed, then I just don’t know what is.
Sure, Stafford didn’t play today, and we had to start Jeff Driskel again. I don’t care. It’s not a good enough reason to lose to the Washington Redskins.
There’s no good excuse for losing the the worst team in the NFL, and I don’t care who is starting at quarterback
What an awful state of affairs for my beloved Detroit Lions.
Let’s hope like hell Stafford eventually gets healthy and we can fix this disaster of a situation.