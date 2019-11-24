HIGHLIGHTS: Washington Redskins Beat The Detroit Lions 19-16

The Detroit Lions suffered an embarrassing 19-16 loss to the Washington Redskins on Sunday.

As I told you all coming into the game, this was a must-win game. There was no margin for error and we simply couldn’t accept a loss. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, my friends, that clearly didn’t go like I thought it would.

The pathetic part for the Lions is that Dwayne Haskins and the Redskins played just as bad as I thought they would.

They were atrocious in all facets of the game, and we still found a way to lose. Think about how bad that is.

The Redskins damn near tried to let us win, and we still couldn’t get the job done. If that’s not a reason to be embarrassed, then I just don’t know what is.

Sure, Stafford didn’t play today, and we had to start Jeff Driskel again. I don’t care. It’s not a good enough reason to lose to the Washington Redskins.

There’s no good excuse for losing the the worst team in the NFL, and I don’t care who is starting at quarterback

What an awful state of affairs for my beloved Detroit Lions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl) on Nov 24, 2019 at 9:40am PST

Let’s hope like hell Stafford eventually gets healthy and we can fix this disaster of a situation.