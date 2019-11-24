Jonathan Taylor Sets FBS Rushing Record For Most 200+ Yard Games

Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor set a huge college football record during a win over Purdue on Saturday night.

Taylor, who is without a doubt the best running back in America, now has 12 games of at least 200 rushing yards, which is an FBS record. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Jonathan Taylor (12) now has the most 200+ yard rushing games in FBS history pic.twitter.com/fkspfzf9bN — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 24, 2019

Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor has his 12th career game with at least 200 rushing yards, breaking a tie with Ron Dayne, Ricky Williams, and Marcus Allen for the most such games in FBS history. pic.twitter.com/zwdhcAx1KM — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 24, 2019

This is such an awesome record. The man is only a junior, which means if he didn’t play another snap this season, he’d average four 200+ yard games a season in his career.

That number is simply mind-boggling. The man is a terror when it comes to lighting up defenses, and I love to see it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Nov 23, 2019 at 6:17pm PST

I’ve honestly never seen a more patient runner in my life. The way he waits for stuff to develop on the field before making his move is simply absurd.

Add in the fact he’s put up these numbers against loaded boxes makes it all that much more incredible. Taylor has never had an elite quarterback during his time at Wisconsin.

That let defenses stack up against the Badgers. Still doesn’t matter. Taylor tears them up regularly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Nov 23, 2019 at 1:51pm PST

Props to Taylor. He represents the program in the right way, and he’s a dominating force on the field. He’s one of the easiest guys to cheer for in the history of college football.