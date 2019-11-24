Navy Secretary Richard Spencer Out After Beef With Trump Over Eddie Gallagher

Navy Secretary Richard Spencer is out after a dustup with President Donald Trump over the status of embattled Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher.

Spencer was terminated Sunday by Defense Secretary Mark Esper after he and the president had publicly disagreed over whether or not Gallagher should face disciplinary action from the Navy — and the potential loss of his Trident — following Gallagher’s court martial.

Trump tweeted the news Sunday afternoon, saying that he was “not pleased” with the way the Navy had handled Gallagher’s case and that was why he had acted to restore his rank.

I was not pleased with the way that Navy Seal Eddie Gallagher’s trial was handled by the Navy. He was treated very badly but, despite this, was completely exonerated on all major charges. I then restored Eddie’s rank. Likewise, large cost overruns from past administration’s….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2019

….contracting procedures were not addressed to my satisfaction. Therefore, Secretary of the Navy Richard Spencer’s services have been terminated by Secretary of Defense Mark Esper. I thank Richard for his service & commitment. Eddie will retire peacefully with all of the….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2019

Trump concluded by announcing that he intended to nominate Ambassador to Norway Ken Braithwaite to be the new Secretary of the Navy. (RELATED: Report: Trump, Navy Clash Over Gallagher’s Status As A SEAL)

….honors that he has earned, including his Trident Pin. Admiral and now Ambassador to Norway Ken Braithwaite will be nominated by me to be the new Secretary of the Navy. A man of great achievement and success, I know Ken will do an outstanding job! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2019

Spencer responded to his termination with a letter saying that he disagreed with the president on what constitutes the “key principle of good order and discipline,” adding that he could not “in good conscience” obey Trump’s order with regard to Gallagher.