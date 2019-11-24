Military

Navy Secretary Richard Spencer Out After Beef With Trump Over Eddie Gallagher

Navy Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher walks out of military court during lunch recess on July 2, 2019 in San Diego, California. (Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images)

Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images

Virginia Kruta Associate Editor

Navy Secretary Richard Spencer is out after a dustup with President Donald Trump over the status of embattled Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher.

Spencer was terminated Sunday by Defense Secretary Mark Esper after he and the president had publicly disagreed over whether or not Gallagher should face disciplinary action from the Navy — and the potential loss of his Trident — following Gallagher’s court martial.

Trump tweeted the news Sunday afternoon, saying that he was “not pleased” with the way the Navy had handled Gallagher’s case and that was why he had acted to restore his rank.

Trump concluded by announcing that he intended to nominate Ambassador to Norway Ken Braithwaite to be the new Secretary of the Navy. (RELATED: Report: Trump, Navy Clash Over Gallagher’s Status As A SEAL)

Spencer responded to his termination with a letter saying that he disagreed with the president on what constitutes the “key principle of good order and discipline,” adding that he could not “in good conscience” obey Trump’s order with regard to Gallagher.