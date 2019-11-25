Ariana Grande Takes Tumble During During Tampa Show And Her Reaction Is Generating Headlines

Ariana Grande took quite the tumble during her show in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, but it’s her reaction to it that has generated headlines.

It all went down over the weekend, when the 26-year-old singer was on stage at the Amalie Arena in Florida and was singing only the second song of her show when she slipped and fell, per Billboard magazine in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Ariana Grande’s Latest Body Art Is Both Bizarre And Confusing)

WATCH:

oh my. at least i still made the button. i’m crying. things were going too well. https://t.co/OuwXnTbQdo — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 25, 2019

In video shared on Twitter by the pop singer, we see the “God Is A Woman” hitmaker strutting across the stage in high heel vinyl boots and then just completely slip and lose her balance as she reaches out and tumbles right into one of her dancers who managed to catch her before she fell flat on her face. (RELATED: Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Split Up After Being Married For Less Than A Year)

She captioned the post, “Oh my. at least I still made the button. I’m crying. things were going too well.”(RELATED: 24 Reasons To Wish Ariana Grande A Happy 24th Birthday [SLIDESHOW])

Just after the fall, we can see Grande just start cracking up before not missing a beat and continuing to dance as she gets back up on stage and finishes her set.

“Thank you for making me feel loved when I fell earlier,” the “Thank U Next” singer told the audience later in the show, according to the Tampa Bay Times. “I had to fall. It’s been 87 shows and I haven’t fallen yet, so it had to happen.”