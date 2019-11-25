Man Goes Viral For Being Arrested During Miami Football Game

One man didn’t have a good time during Miami’s loss to FIU on Saturday.

In a viral Twitter video posted by Barstool Sports, a guy can be seen being taken into police custody, and it’s just a bizarre situation. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

You can’t see what caused the situation, but it’s very clear that the officer is incredibly upset. Watch the altercation below. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

FIU 30

Miami 24 The U? Very not back pic.twitter.com/Be3wO67qSF — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 24, 2019

I’m really kind of at a loss for words on this one. The guy is either incredibly intoxicated or simply has no idea what is going on. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Either way, he looks confused as all hell once the cop starts taking him down. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Here’s some free advice that I’ll give all of you. Don’t ever try to resist the police or go limp during an attempted arrest. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

It’s not a smart move at all. If you feel like you’ve been wrong, then you can settle it in court. What you don’t do is settle it in the stands of a Miami football game.

That’s not smart at all.

I guess it just was a really bad night for the Miami Hurricanes. First, they lose on the field and then a fan gets arrested in viral fashion.

Not a great look at all.