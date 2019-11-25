Woman Goes Viral For Insane Rant During Boston Bruins Game

A woman has gone viral for all the wrong reasons.

In an Instagram video posted by Top Tier on Sunday, a woman in Bruins gear can be seen berating a guy over something that appeared to get spilled.

View this post on Instagram Boston Fans (via @nickcull) A post shared by Top Tier (@toptier) on Nov 24, 2019 at 8:04am PST

It’s not always easy to remain calm, cool and collected when being forced to interact with a grade-A moron.

If you ever find yourself melting down in public, then things have gone really wrong with your life. Short of a life or death situation, there’s no reason to behave like this woman did.

There’s just not. You’re not owning anybody with this behavior. You’re revealing yourself to be a sad and pathetic person.

Here’s some more free advice that I got at a very young age. Messing with strangers is a very bad idea. You have no idea what people are capable of.

The person you’re berating could be insane and snap. Luckily, that wasn’t the case here, but this could have quickly escalated to an actual fight if she confronted somebody not playing with a full deck of cards.

Either way, this lady needs to relax because she’s now embarrassed herself in front of the whole country.