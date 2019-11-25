Bears Fans Fight In The Stands In Crazy Video

Fans of the Chicago Bears got into a crazy altercation on Sunday during a game against the Giants.

In a Twitter video posted by Barstool Sports, fans in Bears gear can be seen scrapping with each other as people watch and call for help.

It's not clear what kicked of the fight, but it's crystal clear that we have another example of idiots fighting at sporting events.

Watch the absurd video below.

Let’s check in to see how things are going in Chicago (ig/Noah.ivicic) pic.twitter.com/niUAbjz1dk — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 24, 2019

If I've said it once, I've said it a million times. You're an idiot if you fight during a sporting event. It's really that simple.

You're a grade-A clown. Nobody, and I mean literally nobody, goes to a sporting event in order to fight. Nobody does that.

They go to the game to support their squad, have a few beers and enjoy the day.

Instead, these idiots thought fighting was a better alternative than actually watching the Bears win a game. Given how bad Chicago is this season, fans should be happy whenever they can get a win.

Instead, they’re busy fighting each other in the stands. I couldn’t make this up if I tried. How sad of state is Illinois?

Even when they win, they find a way to lose.

Do better, Chicago. Do much better.