Clemson Player Gage Cervenka On South Carolina: ‘They Hate Us, And The Feeling Is Mutual’

Clemson offensive lineman Cage Cervenka doesn’t like South Carolina, and he doesn’t care who knows it.

The Tigers and Gamecocks will do battle this weekend, and there’s a ton on the line. Clemson needs to protect its perfect record, and a win for South Carolina could save Will Muschamp’s job. One thing we know for sure is that these teams hate each other. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Cervenka recently said the following in a video from TigerNet, according to Saturday Down South:

I don’t think they really like us. I think the biggest thing is their student section’s throwing trash on us. That’s my most recent memory. I just love it, though. I really do. I just love going to that place because I just know they hate us, and the feeling is mutual. It really is. I’ll straight up say it.

You can watch his full comments below.

This is what I love about college football. You think Cervenka wants to be polite? You think Clemson has any interest in being gentlemen ahead of the game Saturday?

The answer to that is simple, and the answer is absolutely not. The Tigers are coming out with the goal of murdering South Carolina’ soul.

There will be no mercy.

The rivalries are one of the best parts about college football, and that involves plenty of trash talking. You better damn well believe South Carolina hates Clemson and the feeling is mutual.

These two teams are battling for yearly bragging rights to an entire state. This is what it’s all about. This is why we play the game.

While I kind of like Hilinski and the Gamecocks, I hope Trevor Lawrence and company do a number on them.

Everybody seems to have forgotten the Tigers even exist after all the attention paid to LSU and Ohio State. Sleep on them at your own risk.

You can catch the game at noon EST on ESPN.