REPORT: No NFL Teams Have Contacted Colin Kaepernick Since Workout

Colin Kaepernick’s chances of getting back into the NFL still seem to be hovering around zero.

According to ESPN on Sunday, not a single team in the league has contacted the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback after his public workout a little more than a week ago. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Colin Kaepernick made a 90 second statement before leaving pic.twitter.com/QlH2RTnLp5 — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) November 16, 2019

The workout was supposed to initially be hosted by the NFL, but Kaep eventually switched locations to do it himself.

Clearly, the league wasn’t impressed by what they saw or the way the situation was handled.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by colin kaepernick (@kaepernick7) on Aug 7, 2019 at 10:04am PDT

Can we just end this circus? The league clearly has no interest in bringing Colin Kaepernick back into the fold.

The NFL tried to set him up with a workout, he decided he wanted to control the situation, he moved it and nobody was overly impressed.

The fact not a single team has reached out to him isn’t surprising at all to anybody paying attention.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by colin kaepernick (@kaepernick7) on Apr 2, 2019 at 4:58pm PDT

Kaepernick isn’t going back to the NFL. It’s that simple. He’s just not. His national anthem antics aren’t worth the media circus that comes with him.

It’s that simple. He’s probably got enough talent to be a backup, and no team is going to put up with the sideshow for a guy who won’t even be on the field.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by colin kaepernick (@kaepernick7) on Aug 15, 2019 at 9:24am PDT

Hopefully, we don’t have to hear about this much more because it’s clear he’s never playing in the NFL again.