Editorial

College GameDay Is Going To Minnesota For Game Against Wisconsin

Quick Lane Bowl - Minnesota v Georgia Tech

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief

ESPN’s College GameDay will be in the Twin Cities for Minnesota/Wisconsin on Saturday.

The decision was announced following the Gophers and Badgers both winning this past weekend. It’ll be the first time in school history the event has been held at Minnesota. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Below is a live look at my reaction to this incredible news from ESPN.

I can’t tell you all how pumped I am about this. The Gophers begged for the national stage. They absolutely begged for it.

Minnesota wanted the spotlight on them, and there’s no bigger stage in the sport than College GameDay. That’s just a fact.

When it comes college football, GameDay is king.

That’s why it’s going to be all that much sweeter when the Badgers dog walk the Gophers right off of the field. This game is going to be a massacre.

The fact Minnesota actually thinks they can win this game is mind-boggling. This is Minnesota we’re talking about.

They’re like our dumb little cousin that we laugh at when we see them. They’re not a football powerhouse, and we’ll expose them.

You can catch the game at 3:30 EST on ABC. It’s going to be electric.