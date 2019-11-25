College GameDay Is Going To Minnesota For Game Against Wisconsin

ESPN’s College GameDay will be in the Twin Cities for Minnesota/Wisconsin on Saturday.

The decision was announced following the Gophers and Badgers both winning this past weekend. It’ll be the first time in school history the event has been held at Minnesota. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

ROW THE BOAT! For the first time ever … We’re headed to Minneapolis! SEE YOU NEXT WEEK, @GopherFootball! (@HomeDepot) pic.twitter.com/TGXiVar7mm — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 24, 2019

Below is a live look at my reaction to this incredible news from ESPN.

I can’t tell you all how pumped I am about this. The Gophers begged for the national stage. They absolutely begged for it.

Minnesota wanted the spotlight on them, and there’s no bigger stage in the sport than College GameDay. That’s just a fact.

When it comes college football, GameDay is king.

That’s why it’s going to be all that much sweeter when the Badgers dog walk the Gophers right off of the field. This game is going to be a massacre.

The fact Minnesota actually thinks they can win this game is mind-boggling. This is Minnesota we’re talking about.

They’re like our dumb little cousin that we laugh at when we see them. They’re not a football powerhouse, and we’ll expose them.

RAPID REACTION: Wisconsin blows out Purdue. Now, it’s all about beating @GopherFootball and winning the Big 10 West. See you soon, Minnesota and all the sad people who live there! P.S.: not a great hair day for me. It happens. Have to get better next time. pic.twitter.com/2694WPql5r — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 23, 2019

You can catch the game at 3:30 EST on ABC. It’s going to be electric.