REPORT: Lions Considering Not Playing Matthew Stafford The Rest Of The Season

The Detroit Lions are reportedly prepared to not let Matthew Stafford back on the field this season.

According to ESPN on Sunday, the team has talked about shutting down the face of the franchise as he deals with fractured bones in his back.

However, Stafford is reportedly "maniacal" about getting back on the field, despite the Lions having essentially no playoff shot at all.

I respect the hell out of Stafford for wanting to get back on the field. I really do. It’s commendable that he wants to get back to throwing passes, despite this being a lost season.

It’s a sign that he’s a real leader and he wants to walk into battle with his guys. That’s the type of guy you want in a foxhole with you.

However, the Lions just can’t let Stafford back onto a field this season. They just can’t. There’s nothing good that can come from it.

The risks outweigh the rewards by miles. If we were fighting for a playoff spot, it might be worth it. Even at that point, I’m still not sure.

Stafford still has several great years ahead of him. That could change in a heartbeat if his back gets screwed up even worse than it already is.

Shut Stafford down and we can revisit this topic at the end of the season. Throwing your franchise quarterback to the wolves when he has a bad back is beyond stupid.