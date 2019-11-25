Trump Receives Hero Dog From al-Baghdadi Raid At The White House

President Donald Trump received Conan, the hero dog who was wounded during the special forces raid against ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, at the White House during an unscheduled event Monday.

The president, first lady Melania Trump, and Vice President Mike Pence appeared in the White House Rose Garden with Conan and praised the dog’s ability to track down the ISIS leader and reportedly push him into a dead end in the ISIS compound. (RELATED: ‘GREAT JOB’ — President Trump Declassifies Photo Of Dog Involved In Killing ISIS Leader)

“That was a flawless attack and I guess they got quite a few of them. We just gave him a metal and a plaque,” Trump said, noting that they could not have the U.S. Special Forces at the White House for national security reasons. “They did a fantastic job and Conan did a fantastic job.”

“Conan was very badly hurt as you know, they thought maybe he was not to recover. Recovered very quickly and has since gone on very important raids,” the president continued. “Conan is a tough cookie. And nobody is going to mess with him.”

WATCH:

The president announced last month that Conan would be visiting the White House, but did not indicate when that visit would occur.