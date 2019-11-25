Afternoon Mirror: Female Journo Questions Decency Of Twitter After She Reveals Her Distaste For Cheesecake

Quote of the Day:

“TRUTH ALERT: The statement I’ve made several times of having an insurance policy, if thrown under bus, is sarcastic & relates to the files in my safe about the Biden Family’s 4 decade monetizing of his office. If I disappear, it will appear immediately along with my RICO chart.”

— Rudy Giuliani, President Trump‘s lawyer (I think).

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes wonders if Rudy is well: “I’m not sure the best way to say this, but it really seems like there’s something…off with Rudy Giuliani right now. It’s not a personality thing, he’s basically always been this guy, but his acuity seems extremely diminished.” (RELATED: Chris Hayes May Soon Be The Blackest Face At MSNBC)

MOOD: “It’s ok if the holidays suck for you. They do for many people. But here’s the thing – nobody gets to tell you what family is. We get to define that individually. Friends can be your entire family.

And if you feel alone this time of year, I’m your family and I love you very much.” — Andy Lassner, executive producer, The Ellen Show.

On texting with Rudy Giuliani

“Another time, I woke up in the middle of the night to a long and angry text from Giuliani, sent at 2:46 a.m., containing an Apple News link to a star I’d written about the former veep.” — Olivia Nuzzi, New York Mag. Read the full story.

In case you think he’s losing his marbles…

“I am a high functioning human being able to outwork people half my age. Compared to Biden and Pelosi, I’m a phenom.” — Giuliani.

JOURNO HATE MAIL

Female journo upset when stranger criticizes her physique

“You share food opinions just for fun, and anons who hide behind their keyboards decide to be nasty. And you know what? I’m not horrible to people on here. I may disagree about things, but I never make fun of looks. But not everyone chooses to be decent.” — Kimberly Ross, Washington Examiner.

Over the weekend, a lot of journalists responded a question that asked people to name a controversial opinion they have about food. Among the foods Ross said she didn’t like was cheesecake.

“People will get angry, but here goes,” she wrote. “These are all horrible: cheesecake steak seafood Thank you.”

Bathroom Shitters (@NGSOAB) replied to her, saying, “Judging by your weight, I think you don’t hate cheesecake all that much.”

While Shitters was wrong to write such a thing, his name and his handle do spell out who and what he likely is. Anyone who calls himself Bathroom Shitters and a No Good Son Of A Bitch may want to be taken with a grain of salt.

Professor gets ripped for not liking Indian food

Along the same lines as Kimberly Ross, Professor Tom Nichols, who teaches at the U.S. Naval War College, asserted that he doesn’t like Indian food. “Indian food is terrible and we pretend it isn’t,” he tweeted in response to the same question as Ross.

(As an aside, one of my brothers also intensely dislikes Indian food, to the point where going in an Indian restaurant makes him feel like he wants to vomit. He does, however, like Indian people and has visited the country. I have no idea what he ate there.)

Mary Johnston, an organic farmer who writes a blog called “The Cook and the Writer,” wasn’t having it. She blasted Nichols, writing, “Once again Tom you say stupid shit. I watched you do it with @GretaThunberg and now I hear you do it with a culture that is diverse and offers many foods to different palates. I m guessing this is for likes and comments. You win.”

Human Rights Campaign Spokesman Charlotte Clymer asked Nichols, “Who is this ‘we?'”

A White House Correspondent also dared to answer the question

Green bean casserole, dry turkey and instant mashed lovers beware.

“Blessed that I didn’t get invited to a single Friendsgiving this year … now I don’t have to pretend to like dry turkey and instant mashed potatoes. Also green bean casserole is an abomination thank you and goodnight.” — Amber Athey, The Daily Caller.

Mother Jones‘ Ben Dreyfuss: “Almost all sweets are disgusting. Not all of them, but a good rule of thumb is that a sweet thing is disgusting.” (RELATED: Journo Wakes Up To Firemen In His Apartment)

WaPo White House correspondent Seung Min Kim: “Peanut butter and jelly sandwiches are an abomination.”

Humblebrag

“Making my gallbladder-less tv debut with @AlexWitt today at 1 pm from 30 Rock, which never ceases to be cool.” — Brittany Shepherd, Yahoo News.

Be careful of meeting your heroes in real life

The Characters: Wajahat Ali is a contributing op-ed writer for NYT. He’s also a CNN contributor. Neera Tanden is president of the American Enterprise Institute, a lefty think tank.

ALI: “I just bumped into @neeratanden in a line and met her for the first time. I gave her a plate (a rare item at this event), gave her a side awkward Desi uncle hug and said, “Nice to finally meet you!” She smiled & replied, ‘Oh hi. Thank you…Who are you?’ Cold blooded. Gut punch.”

TANDEN: “Oh my God – I’m so sorry!! You look different in person!!! And I’m such a big fan!” (This was accompanied by a mortified Koala bear.)

Gossip Roundup

Confessional.

“Tonight I got pulled over and instantly surrounded by four cop suvs, and I was terrified. I think they were looking for someone else because I didn’t get in any trouble and the only thing they said was “uh you were tailgating” but yeah that was frightening.” — Jessica Fletcher, The Daily Wire.

Don Jr. wants you to get punched in the face this Thanksgiving

“#1 two weeks in a row. If you haven’t got your copy of Triggered yet check it out now. Makes a great holiday gift for your loved ones or for liberal friend a you want to drive nuts. For a good time bring a copy read at your in-laws Thanksgiving table.” — Donald Trump Jr.

Something to say at the dinner table?

“I don’t care what you think of homosexuality. I don’t hold resentment towards you if you hold a traditional religious view of it. I don’t need you to celebrate or recognize my marriage. But I also never asked for approval to be apart of movement I believe in either.” — Chad Felix Greene, senior contributor, The Federalist.

The mystery of John Bolton’s Twitter account

“John Bolton won’t answer questions about whether he’ll testify in the impeachment inquiry, but continues to insist the White House blocked his Twitter account. ‘They attached software to it and Twitter unattached the software to it,” he says upon arrival at Union Station in DC.'” — Kaitlan Collins, White House reporter, CNN.

A journalist’s philosophy on returning texts…

“When you don’t text me back it is the same as punching me in the face. (When I don’t text you back it’s like, chill out man, let’s talk about how technology has made social expectations too demanding.)” — Kat Timpf, National Review.

Ana Navarro-Cárdenas quacks like a Trump hater

“Rick Perry is the latest to say Trump is ‘the chosen one’. It looks like a cult. It walks like a cult. It quacks like a cult. Yes, people. Trump’s base is a cult.” — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas, ABC’s “The View,” CNN. (RELATED: Rick Perry Says Trump Was Chosen By God)

CBS reality show exec slapped with lawsuit alleging poor treatment of minorities. CBS will be “vigorously” fighting the suit. Here.

Two journos tie the knot: Arc Digital‘s Andrea Ruth and Washington Examiner‘s Jay Caruso.

Just not asking questions…

“REMINDER: A billionaire pedophile died in custody and an ABC reporter was caught on camera saying she ‘had Clinton’ and not a single journalist who’s claimed to be protecting the republic for the last three years has asked that reporter what she meant by it.” — Jesse Kelly, senior contributor, The Federalist.

Dennis Quaid doesn’t care… that his fiancée is 40 years younger than him. Here.

Bill Cosby‘s first prison interview. Here. The outlet: Black Press USA. Ironically, he says he’s mentoring fellow jug-mates in a program called Mann Up.

The Mirror Therapy Hour

“I saw my mom for the first time in 2 years & tho she was happy & conversational, it was all I could do to keep from crying, seeing someone I love so much so deteriorated physically & mentally. I wonder if this is my last trip home that I’ll have her.” — Jamie Schler, food and culture writer, WaPo.