George Papadopoulos Officially Announces Run For Katie Hill’s Vacated House Seat

Former Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos announced Monday morning during “Fox & Friends” that he is officially running for Democrat Katie Hill’s former House seat.

Papadopoulos spent 12 days in prison in 2018 after being convicted of lying to investigators about his contact with Russians during the 2016 campaign. He filed for a House run at the end of October and officially launched his bid Monday for the California House seat.

“When I go and talk around the districts, the state, the country, they tell me we need a candidate to represent the community that has an ‘America First’ agenda at heart that supports the president,” Papadopoulos, a Republican, said.

WATCH:

The 32-year-old added that he will be looking to “enact legislation that has real-life consequences for the American people and my constituents.”

“I’m speaking to you from Los Angeles today,” Papadopoulos continued. “And this is a state with tremendous potential. Unfortunately, the governing apparatus and the party in this state has driven it right into the ground.”

Hill resigned at the end of October after reports accused her of sleeping with a campaign staffer and a congressional staffer. It is against House ethics rules to sleep with a congressional staffer. A committee investigation was launched after the reports that ended when she resigned. (RELATED: Another House Democrat Is Under Investigation For Sleeping With A Staffer)

The Democrat has called the allegations a “smear campaign” led by her “abusive” husband, whom she is in the midst of a divorce from.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.