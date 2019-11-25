Greg Schiano No Longer In Consideration For Rutgers Job, Turned Down Deal Worth Up To $32 Million

Greg Schiano won’t be the next football coach at Rutgers.

Schiano had been considered the heavy favorite to take over the Scarlet Knights, but that’s all over now. According to Brett McMurphy, Rutgers was going to offer him an eight year deal worth up to $32 million.

However, a “significant gap remained” between the two sides. Now, the Scarlet Knights will have to begin looking elsewhere for their next coach. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I’d love to know what other “significant gaps” existed between Schiano and Rutgers. $32 million is a hell of a lot of money to return to the school he made relevant.

I’m struggling to think what else he could have wanted. That contract would have made him one of the highest paid coaches in the sport.

Instead of taking it like many expected, he’s out of the running and Rutgers is moving forward without him.

I have no idea where the Scarlet Knights go from here. They’re one of the worst teams in all of Power 5 football. They’re atrocious.

No big time coach is going to leave a good job to coach Rutgers. It’s just not going to happen. That means they’ll probably have to hire a smaller name.

There’s no doubt at all that Schiano was the best option on the table, and that’s clearly over.

We’ll see what happens next, but this is a really bad development for the Scarlet Knights.