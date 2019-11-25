Here’s Why Trump Is Wrong On The Eddie Gallagher Case

America woke up Monday morning to the news that Richard Spencer, former Secretary of the Navy, was asked to resign because of his public beef with President Donald Trump over Eddie Gallagher.

Daily Caller deputy editor Arthur Bloom and Christian Datoc sat down to discuss how Trump might need to stop listening to cable news personalities, and pay more attention to the Navy’s leaders.

