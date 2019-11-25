Hilinski Family Attends Washington State Senior Day

The family of Tyler Hilinski attended senior day at Washington State on Saturday.

Tyler was a rising star for the Cougars when he tragically killed himself back in early 2018. He would have been a senior if he was still alive.

In a video posted on Twitter by Jessamyn McIntyre, Tyler’s family was greeted by his former teammates as the senior class walked out. (RELATED: Watch ESPN College GameDay Special On Ryan Hilinski And His Family)

Quite a touching moment as the entire @WSUCougarFB senior class walks out together, greeting the Hilinski family, who is here to honor Tyler as a part of this class pic.twitter.com/Y699eehLJt — Jessamyn McIntyre (@JessamynMcIntyr) November 24, 2019

This is an incredibly touching moment, and it’s a great gesture from the Cougars. The death of Tyler Hilinski sent shockwaves through the sport of college football.

One moment, Hilinski appeared to be the rising face of WSU football and he then he killed himself. It was incredibly unexpected and tragic.

It just goes to show that you sometimes just can’t know what is going on in a person’s head.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyler Hilinski (@tylerhilinski) on Sep 10, 2017 at 7:09pm PDT

Having said that, his death has raised a ton of awareness about suicide and mental health. His younger brother Ryan is now the starting quarterback at South Carolina, and he’s used his gigantic platform to shine a light on the issues that impacted his brother.

Hopefully, Tyler’s tragic death can serve to save some lives down the road. His family has been dedicated to honoring their lost son and brother, and it’s been great to see.

Props to WSU for having his family in the house on Saturday.