The Jacksonville Jaguars Have To Bench Nick Foles, Need To Start Gardner Minshew

The Jacksonville Jaguars need to bench Nick Foles in favor of Gardner Minshew immediately.

On Sunday, the Jaguars were absolutely torn apart by the Tennessee Titans, and the offense under Foles at quarterback was pathetic. It was downright pathetic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The offense looked like what an offensive game resembles if I had drank 18 beers before running out on the field. That’s simply not acceptable, especially with Minshew on the bench.

If Doug Marrone and the people running the show in Jacksonville have any brains at all, Minshew will start the rest of the way.

This isn’t me knocking Foles. I like Foles a lot. He seems like a genuine guy, he’s got a Super Bowl ring and he’s easy to cheer for.

However, the NFL isn’t about feeling good. It’s about winning football games. Minshew is the best option, and it’s not even close.

Minshew plays with a swagger that is second to none, and the team and city rally around him when he’s on the field.

He went from being a sixth round pick to captivating the NFL. Then, Foles got healthy, and the former Washington State star got benched.

Now, playtime for the Jags is over. Glue Foles butt to the bench, and let Minshew run the show from now on. This isn’t even a tough call.

Give the keys to the car back to the American icon with the legendary mustache. The rest will take care of itself.