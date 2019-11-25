Jenny McCarthy Shares Life-Changing Christmas Gift She Received From Donnie Wahlberg

Jenny McCarthy got emotional as she shared the life-changing Christmas gift she got years ago from the man who would become her husband, Donnie Wahlberg.

“Before I met Donnie, it was really difficult … Being a single mom is so difficult and then a single mom with [a kid] with special needs adds another whole difficulty to the basket,” the 47-year-old actress told Page Six in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Jenny McCarthy Just Revealed When She’s Posing Nude Next)

“One Christmas, early on, Donnie [Wahlberg] handed me one of the greatest gifts ever, which was, I don’t even know how to explain it, but basically that he was taking care of Evan’s college tuition,” she added. (RELATED: Joy Behar: Female Trump Voters Don’t Know The Difference Between A Predator And A Protector)

McCarthy continued, while explaining the gift was truly overwhelming.

“I lost it because, you know, I was so worried if I would have enough money by the time he’d [Evan] be able to go [to college] and you know, [Wahlberg] kind of covered the bills and therapy and we only had just met,” “The Masked Singer” judge shared.

“It wasn’t even something like, ‘Oh, it’s five years, here’s something,’ it’s like, ‘I see that you’re hurting in this area of your life. I love Evan, and I want to do this for you both,'” she added.

The “Dirty Love” star continued, “I’m just still so grateful. It’s so wonderful. It shows you what kind of human being he is too to just recognize something like that in a single mom and her son. Thank you, Donnie. It was really sweet.”