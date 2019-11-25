Joe Burrow Is The Overwhelming Favorite In The Latest Heisman Odds, Chase Young Is A Distant Second

Chase Young is back in the hunt for the Heisman Trophy, but Joe Burrow is still ahead of him in the latest odds.

In the latest odds from DraftKings, the LSU superstar quarterback is in first at -1430, Chase Young is an incredibly distant second at +900 and his OSU teammate Justin Fields is third at +1000. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

As I said as soon as the LSU game ended, the Heisman Trophy is going to belong to Burrow at the end of the season.

He’s just got too much of a gap to overcome. Burrow has absolutely balled out at unreal level this season, and it’s really not up for debate.

Having said that, I am surprised Fields and Young aren’t even close. I mean, they’re not close at all. Fields has played at an unreal level and Chase is right there with him.

There’s a reason Ohio State is absolutely untouchable, and the play of those two is a major part of the reason why.

Fields has been every bit as dominant as Burrow has been this season, but he’s getting a fraction of the attention.

Sound off in the comments with who you think will take home the prestigious trophy.