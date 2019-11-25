Justin Timberlake Spotted Holding Hands With Co-Star Alisha Wainwright, Sparks Cheating Rumors

Justin Timberlake was spotted holding hands with co-star Alisha Wainwright and it has sparked rumors that he’s cheating on wife Jessica Biel.

It comes after the 38-year-old singer was photographed holding hands with Wainwright just before she had reportedly been seen touching the singer’s knee, according to Fox News in a piece published Sunday. (RELATED: Celebrate Jessica Biel’s Birthday With Her Hottest Looks)

In photos obtained by The Sun, Timberlake, who’s married to actress Jessica Biel, and his new co-star were spotted hanging out at a bar in New Orleans around midnight. The “SexyBack” hitmaker and Wainwright are in the area filming a movie in which they play lovers. (RELATED: Jessica Biel Says She’s ‘Not Against Vaccinations’ After Backlash)

“At one stage he [Timberlake] grabbed her hand and rested it on his knee,” one source shared with the outlet. “She then gently started stroking his leg.”

“Then he clutched her hand with both of his and was playing with her hands,” the source added.

Timberlake also reportedly appeared to be have been drinking a lot and reportedly looked unsteady on his feet.

Another source has since shared with Entertainment Tonight that it was an innocent gathering of friends.

“There is no validity to the speculation,” a rep for Wainwright shared with the outlet.

Another source told ET that the two are just “like brother and sister” and their hang out outside the bar was “harmless.”

Timberlake and Biel tied the knot in 2012.