NBA Considering Huge Scheduling Changes To The Regular And Postseason

The NBA is considering some gigantic changes to the scheduling for the league.

According to ESPN on Saturday, the changes “would include a reseeding of the four conference finalists, a 30-team in-season tournament and a postseason play-in, league sources told ESPN.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

If these go through, the regular season would be shortened to only 78 games. It’s currently at 82. If the changes go through, the league would be shooting for them to be implemented by the 2021-2022 season.

Joined @JayHarrisESPN to discuss the potential of sweeping changes in the NBA schedule. pic.twitter.com/C8Gn6y8SKD — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 23, 2019

I understand shuffling up the postseason a bit. It’d be interesting to see the teams get reshuffled in an attempt to get the two best teams into the finals.

That’s not a bad idea at all. However, the idea of a mid-season tournament is kind of dumb. This isn’t college basketball.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Los Angeles Lakers (@lakers) on Nov 24, 2019 at 6:54pm PST

There’s only one tournament needed in the NBA, and it’s called the postseason. We don’t need a midseason tournament at all.

I’m not sure who thinks that’s a good idea. Could it be fun? I guess. There’s some potential there, but I don’t know why it’s necessary.

Will the players want to do it? Probably not because it’ll be absolutely meaningless. Good luck trying to generate hype around a tournament that means nothing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Los Angeles Lakers (@lakers) on Nov 23, 2019 at 5:33pm PST

NBA ratings are in the tank right now, and you have to wonder if stuff like a reshuffled postseason and a midseason tournament are being proposed to gin up some interest. The first idea might work.

The second one almost certainly won’t.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Los Angeles Lakers (@lakers) on Nov 22, 2019 at 8:04pm PST

We’ll see what happens, but it’s clear the NBA is open to changing. I’m just not sold on that being a great idea.