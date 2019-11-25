Ohio State Favored By 9 Points In Rivalry Game Against Michigan

Oddsmakers don’t think Michigan has much of a chance Saturday against Ohio State.

The Buckeyes are favored by nine points against the Wolverines when the two teams meet at noon EST on Fox.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb) on Nov 24, 2019 at 4:46pm PST

Michigan is one of the best teams in America. They’re damn good. Despite a rough start to the season, there’s no question Jim Harbaugh has them rolling right now.

Despite all of that being true, oddsmakers are correct to favor OSU by more than a touchdown.

This game might be in Ann Arbor. It won’t matter one bit. It won’t matter at all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb) on Nov 24, 2019 at 11:46am PST

Justin Fields and company are simply too good. Sure, they had a close call at times against Penn State, but there was never a question which team was better when things got tight.

The Buckeyes were doing little more than just toying with the Nittany Lions. There’s a very real chance they blow out Michigan.

The game could be over by halftime if Fields and company get things cooking.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Fields (@justnfields) on Nov 23, 2019 at 2:31pm PST

Don’t get me wrong. I’d love to see Ohio State lose. It’d probably help Wisconsin, but it’s just not likely to happen.

OSU is better at every position on the field, and Chase Young will make Shea Patterson’s life a living hell.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chase Young (@chaseyoung_) on Nov 19, 2019 at 8:57am PST

Tune in Saturday at noon EST on Fox to watch the biggest rivalry game in all of college football. It should be a fun one.