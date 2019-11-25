Ohio State Vs. Penn State Gets Huge TV Ratings, Was The Most Watched Game On Fox All Season

Ohio State beating Penn State 28-17 Saturday put up some gigantic ratings on Fox.

According to a release from the network, the game got a rating of 6.3, which means roughly six percent of households in America watched the game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That made it the most watched game of the college football season on Fox.

Ohio State’s win over Penn State yesterday on FOX was the top-rated event of the day and the network’s highest-rated college football game this season

#BIGNOON pic.twitter.com/iPRT6ed7nk — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) November 24, 2019

I can’t say I’m surprised at all that the game generated such gigantic TV ratings. It was by far and away the biggest game of the weekend.

Entering the game, Penn State still had some playoff hopes. If they had won, the postseason still would have been in front of them.

Storylines like that generate big ratings.

People also really believed Penn State might have been the only team in the B1G capable of beating the Buckeyes.

Given OSU’s absurd domination this season, some viewed it as the last chance to find out if Justin Fields and company were mortal.

The Buckeyes still won with a dominating performance, but they certainly showed some weaknesses for brief moments in the game.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb) on Nov 24, 2019 at 11:46am PST

What’s going to be fascinating is to see what kind of ratings the Buckeyes get against Michigan and then in the B1G title game.

I think there’s a high chance both games put up bigger ratings than the win over PSU. The PSU game had more immediate implications, but the Michigan game certainly has more hype.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb) on Nov 23, 2019 at 10:38am PST

Props to OSU and the Nittany Lions for putting together a great game for America.